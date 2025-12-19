Attack on two leading media outlets tantamount to attack on free media: chief adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Thursday said that the attack on the country’s two leading media houses was tantamount to an attack on free media itself.
“The attack on the country’s two leading media outlets is tantamount to an attack on free media. This incident has created a major obstacle to the country’s democratic progress and the path of independent journalism,” he said.
The chief adviser made the remarks while speaking over the phone with the editors of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star following the attack on the two media outlets on Thursday night, according to a statement issued from the chief adviser’s press wing this afternoon.
Expressing deep sympathy to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, Professor Yunus said, “This unwanted and barbaric attack on your institutions and journalists has deeply shocked me. In this difficult time, the government stands beside you.”
During the phone conversation, he assured the editors of full security for them and their media organisations, along with all necessary support. The chief adviser also said that he would meet the editors in person very soon.