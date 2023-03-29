Cable network digitisation will benefit all: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said all stakeholders, including audiences, operators and the government, will get benefit if the cable network is digitalized.

“The audiences will be able to enjoy more channels and clear pictures on television screen while the operators will get proper accounts of their businesses and the government will get proper revenue, too,” he said at an Iftar programme in the city.

The minister called for facilitating all people including the marginalised groups so that they can buy required set top boxes as per their capacity.