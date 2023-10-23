Police prepares for 28 Oct: Force to be used if necessary

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken highest security measures centering BNP’s grand rally scheduled for 28 October. Over 10,000 members of the police force will be deployed all over the capital including at the entry points to Dhaka. The police has said they will be prepared with water cannons, armoured vehicles, tear gas and sound grenades. They have said that they will use force if there is any breach in security.
In the meantime, the political arena has heated up over the 28 October rally. BNP has said they are preparing for the grand rally, aware of the searches to be conducted at checkposts at Dhaka’s entry points, raids on homes and ‘fictitious’ cases. The party feels that the police is considering use of force in the name of security measures, as an excuse to foil the ongoing movement aimed at toppling the government.
On the other hand, the ruling Awami League has said that BNP won’t be allowed to take position in Dhaka in the name of its grand rally.
DMP sources say that on the day of the grand rally, over 10,000 members of the police force will be deployed all over the capital including at the entry points of the city at Gabtali, Abdullahpur in Uttara, Signboard in Narayanganj, Postgola bridge in Shyampur, and Babubazar bridge in Old Dhaka. DMP’s riot control division, riot police, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch (DB) will be in charge on the day. The DMP specialised SWAT team and bomb disposal unit will also be on hand. Various intelligence agencies have already stepped up vigilance regarding the grand rally, sources say.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the security measures, the DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman said that the police will set up checkposts at Dhaka’s entry points before the grand rally so as to ensure that criminals cannot bring in firearms and explosives. All necessary measures are being taken for the security of the city’s residents.
Water cannons, armoured vehicles on standby
Several officials of DMP involved in the security preparations, have told Prothom Alo that on the occasion of the Durga Puja festival, security checkposts have been set up at the Dhaka entry points and suspects are being arrested. This drive will be stepped up after puja to ensure armed persons cannot enter Dhaka. On the day of the grand rally, the police will be on alert at key points of the capital, including its entry points, with water cannons, armoured vehicles, tear gas and sound grenades. From the evening of 27 October, public transport entering Dhaka will be searched at the checkposts and suspicious persons will be arrested.
DMP officials have said that in no way will BNP leaders and activists be allowed to sit-in at Dhaka’s entry points. If they take up position, force will be used to remove them. Whenever a breach of security appears, force will be used. If necessary, rubber bullets will be used to bring the situation under control.
Replying to questions of newspersons yesterday, Sunday, at Minto Road in the capital, DMP commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid said it is not true that BNP’s leaders and activists are being arrested. No one without arrest warrants against them are being arrested. The drive against dangerous criminals and accused persons will continue.
It has been learnt that a high-powered team of senior police officers held a meeting at the Police Officers Housing Society (POHS) near 300ft in the capital city, to discuss security measures of the law enforcement regarding the 28 October grand rally of BNP, including security at the city’s entry points, police vigilance and other details. It was decided at the meeting to keep watch on key leaders of BNP.
Several police officials who took part in the meeting told Prothom Alo, a significant number of BNP leaders and activists have already entered Dhaka for the grand rally. BNP leaders and activists are streaming in every day. A preparatory meeting was recently held at POHS to discuss how to handle the rally.
Dhaka district police commissioner Md Asaduzzaman on Sunday night told Prothom Alo that on the occasion of Durga Puja security measures have been adopted all over Dhaka as well as checkposts at the city’s entry points to ensure that no one resorts to subversive activities and disrupts the law and order situation. As it is, police take extra precautionary measures for political programmes. The police are on alert concerning the 28 October grand rally. The measures to be taken in this regard will be finalised just before the event.
DMP to fix venue
On Saturday, BNP submitted an application to the DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman for permission to hold its grand rally. When asked about the matter, Habibur Rahman said that they have sought permission to hold their rally at 2:00 in the afternoon of 28 October in front of their office in Naya Paltan. He said that the size of their rally, the turnout of their leaders and activists, will be taken into consideration and a venue will be determined. He expects that BNP will hold their rally there accordingly.