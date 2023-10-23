Police prepares for 28 Oct: Force to be used if necessary

On the other hand, the ruling Awami League has said that BNP won’t be allowed to take position in Dhaka in the name of its grand rally.

DMP sources say that on the day of the grand rally, over 10,000 members of the police force will be deployed all over the capital including at the entry points of the city at Gabtali, Abdullahpur in Uttara, Signboard in Narayanganj, Postgola bridge in Shyampur, and Babubazar bridge in Old Dhaka. DMP’s riot control division, riot police, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch (DB) will be in charge on the day. The DMP specialised SWAT team and bomb disposal unit will also be on hand. Various intelligence agencies have already stepped up vigilance regarding the grand rally, sources say.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the security measures, the DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman said that the police will set up checkposts at Dhaka’s entry points before the grand rally so as to ensure that criminals cannot bring in firearms and explosives. All necessary measures are being taken for the security of the city’s residents.