AL won't allow BNP to start sit-in in Dhaka on 28 Oct

The ruling Awami League has taken a decision to strenuously resist the opposition BNP as the party may start a sit-in in Dhaka in the name of grand rally on 28 October.

The ruling party also suspects that BNP leaders and activists may lay siege to government establishments and important offices by turning Dhaka dysfunctional once the party starts a sit-in.

According to sources at the government and Awami League, the law enforcement agencies and Awami League leaders and activists will jointly resist BNP.

Sources said a final decision is yet to be taken over allowing BNP to hold its grand rally on 28 October. Howver, there is a little chance to allow BNP to hold the rally at Naya Paltan. In this regard, an alternative proposal may be given to BNP to hold the rally in other areas.

BNP will have to wait for the final decision till the night before 28 October.