35pc female migrant workers face physical abuse

Among the women workers who go overseas on employment to earn a living for their families, 35 per cent are victims of physical abuse at the workplace. And 52 per cent face mental abuse, with 11 per cent subject to sexual abuse.

These facts and figures were revealed in a recent survey conducted to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on female migrant workers. The survey was conducted on 153 respondents, including 92 women workers who had returned to the country during the coronavirus pandemic and 61 members of the families of women workers who were overseas. Of them 101 were migrant workers in Saudi Arabia and their families, and the rest in other countries.