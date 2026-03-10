Internal investigation to be conducted over demand of Tk 10m for bail: Chief prosecutor

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal held a closed-door meeting after allegations emerged that a former prosecutor of the ICT demanded Tk 10 million (1 crore) to arrange bail for an accused.

Following the meeting, Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said that his office would conduct an internal investigation into the allegation.

The chief prosecutor made this statement to journalists during a briefing held at the tribunal premises on Tuesday afternoon.