PM Hasina stresses project selection, quick implementation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the authorities concerned to give utmost importance to project selection and processing alongside speedy completion of the ongoing projects.

She also directed undertaking projects in public welfare aiming to get good returns immediately after completion of those.

The prime minister gave the directives while chairing the 1st meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) under the tenure of the new government at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.

The prime minister gave directives for implementing quickly the projects which are nearing completion by ensuring necessary fund and thereafter conducting impact analysis of those to see how the target groups are benefitted as well as to judge the overall benefits.