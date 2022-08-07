Ridesharing drivers worried over fuel price hike

Md Badsha, 30, would work at a power company on a contract basis. He became jobless after the expiration of his two-year contract. Badsha would frantically search for a job to run the family, to no avail. None could manage him a job. Despondent Badsha, after searching job for around one year, bought a motorbike and started ride-sharing.

Hailing from Faridpur, Badsha lives in the capital’s Kamarpara area, with his wife and twin babies. Badsha could barely meet the ends with the earnings from ride-sharing. He had to take loans regularly to pay the house rent and meet other expenses. The sudden rise of the fuel oil price by Tk 46 per litre has rubbed salt in his injuries. He cannot calculate how to adjust to such a huge rise in cost.