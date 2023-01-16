Mobile operators must pay their dues: BTRC chairman

"All the laws and policies of the BTRC have been formulated for the welfare of the people. We want to make the telecommunication sector an up-to-date sector in the country,"he added.
Mentioning the recent apex court order to three major telecom operators on the payable amount, he said, "BTRC is working relentlessly to build smart Bangladesh".
Commissioner of Spectrum Department prof Sheikh Riaz Ahmed said the due of nearly Tk 25 billion is govt's revenue and public money. Telecom operators must pay this money, he said.
Ashis Kumar Kundu, director general (Legal and Licensing Division) at BTRC, said as of 22 November last year, Grameenphone owes Tk 11.6 billion, Banglalink Tk 6.25 billion, Robi Tk 5.65 billion and Airtel Tk 59.05 billion.
The BTRC will get 100 per cent of revenue from the operators and the 15 per cent VAT cannot be added, he said.
BTRC will definitely get its dues from the operators because it did not demand the money illegally, said BTRC's lawyer Barrister Khandaker Reza-E-Raquib.
Among others, BTRC director general (systems and services division) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez spoke at the press conference, moderated by director (legal and licensing) Tareq Hassan Siddiqui.