Mobile operators must pay their dues: BTRC chairman

Four private telecom operators-Grameenphone, Banglalink, Robi and Airtel owe an amount of Tk 24.13 billion to the government which remains due as VAT on 2G spectrum fees and licence fees, said the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), reports UNB.

"Govt's money means public money, so operators must have to pay the money," Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of BTRC said while addressing a press conference at the commission's office in the capital on Sunday.

BTRC is determined to take out the money, he added.