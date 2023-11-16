Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted until further notice as the depression over the west-central Bay and adjoining area is likely to move north-westwards and further intensify.

Under its influence heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty or squally wind may occur over North Bay and adjoining offshore areas, chars and coastal areas of the country, it added.