FM Momen meets US state dept counsellor Derek Chollet

US stresses on freedom of expression and democracy

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen with US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet at the UN headquarters in New YorkTwitter

US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet has stressed on protecting freedom of expression and democracy, during a meeting with foreign minister A K Abdul Momen in New York.

The meeting was held at the United Nations headquarters on Monday evening New York time. Derek Chollet disclosed in a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He wrote, “Met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on the margins of #UNGA78. We discussed our cooperation on economic development and climate change and the importance of protecting freedom of expression and democracy.”

