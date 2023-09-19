FM Momen meets US state dept counsellor Derek Chollet

US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet has stressed on protecting freedom of expression and democracy, during a meeting with foreign minister A K Abdul Momen in New York.
The meeting was held at the United Nations headquarters on Monday evening New York time. Derek Chollet disclosed in a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.
He wrote, “Met with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on the margins of #UNGA78. We discussed our cooperation on economic development and climate change and the importance of protecting freedom of expression and democracy.”