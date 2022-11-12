Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication resumes after 2hrs

Train communication on Dhaka-Mymensingh route resumed two hours after an engine of a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Jamalpur went out of order in Sripur upazila of Gazipur on Saturday, reports UNB.

Shamima Jahan, station master of Sripur railway station, said the locomotive of Dhaka-bound train from Jamalpur went out of order in between Satkhamair and Kaoraid stations in Maijpara area after it left for Sripur from the Kaoraid station around 10.00am.

The train communication resumed around 1.00pm after a new engine was attached to the commuter train, she said.