Statement by 30 citizens: Govt inaction violating commitments to human rights

Thirty citizens have expressed deep concern, stating that the commitment to establishing the rule of law and protecting the human rights and dignity of all people is being consistently and alarmingly violated due to the passive role of law enforcement agencies and the interim government.

They said that for the past 8 to 10 months, incidents of mob violence and unruly public attacks have been taking place in various districts across the country, including in Dhaka. However, there are almost no examples of strict legal action being taken against those involved.

They added that if proper legal steps, including filing criminal cases against the perpetrators, had been taken, such recurring incidents of mob violence might have been prevented.

The joint statement was issued to the media today, Tuesday, by the 30 citizens. In the statement, they condemned the physical assault on former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda by an unruly mob and demanded the swift identification and strict punishment, as per the law, of those responsible. At the same time, they called for a proper investigation into the allegations made against Nurul Huda, along with exemplary accountability and the assurance of justice.