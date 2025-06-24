Statement by 30 citizens: Govt inaction violating commitments to human rights
Thirty citizens have expressed deep concern, stating that the commitment to establishing the rule of law and protecting the human rights and dignity of all people is being consistently and alarmingly violated due to the passive role of law enforcement agencies and the interim government.
They said that for the past 8 to 10 months, incidents of mob violence and unruly public attacks have been taking place in various districts across the country, including in Dhaka. However, there are almost no examples of strict legal action being taken against those involved.
They added that if proper legal steps, including filing criminal cases against the perpetrators, had been taken, such recurring incidents of mob violence might have been prevented.
The joint statement was issued to the media today, Tuesday, by the 30 citizens. In the statement, they condemned the physical assault on former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda by an unruly mob and demanded the swift identification and strict punishment, as per the law, of those responsible. At the same time, they called for a proper investigation into the allegations made against Nurul Huda, along with exemplary accountability and the assurance of justice.
According to the statement, media reports indicate that last Sunday, a group of people entered the former CEC KM Nurul Huda’s residence in Uttara, Dhaka, forcibly brought him outside, and put a garland of shoes around his neck. Prior to this, a political party had filed a case against him.
A video of the incident spread widely on social media. Later, he was taken into police custody and officially shown arrested in the filed case. The mob carried out this violent act in the presence of law enforcement personnel.
The citizens expressed strong outrage and condemnation over the lenient attitude shown by both the government and law enforcement agencies toward such violent acts and the perpetrators involved. They demanded that those responsible for this violence be punished and that the allegations against the former CEC be thoroughly investigated to ensure exemplary accountability and justice.
The 30 citizens stated: “Although the government has issued a statement condemning the incident and has said that legal action will be taken against those responsible, we have yet to see any visible steps, even though photos and videos of the attackers and harassers have been made public. Incidents of mob violence and lawless attacks have been occurring for the past 8 to 10 months in Dhaka and other districts across the country. Yet, there are virtually no examples of strong legal action being taken against the perpetrators. Had appropriate legal procedures, including filing criminal cases, been followed against those involved, such repeated incidents of mob violence might not have occurred.
Most mob violence incidents involve not only personal or group-level vengeance but also individuals affiliated with one political party or another. While the public expects responsible leadership—especially from major and influential political parties—to take a strong and vocal stand against such inhumane and rights-violating acts, we are deeply disheartened and outraged by their failure to do so.”
The statement also reminded that even a person accused of a serious crime has the full right to protection of their basic human rights and dignity until legal proceedings are completed, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Bangladesh, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and all relevant international laws. It emphasised that anyone accused of a crime must be tried through lawful procedures. Subjecting someone to public humiliation or personal insult in the name of mob justice is not only a threat to public safety, but a grave violation of universal civil rights.
The July 24 uprising was committed to establishing the rule of law and safeguarding the human rights and dignity of all people—regardless of religion, caste, class, profession, or gender. Yet, this commitment is being repeatedly and alarmingly violated due to the inaction of the government and law enforcement agencies.
In the final section of the statement, the 30 citizens put forward three demands to the government, administration, and all responsible political parties in the country:
Those who physically assaulted and humiliated former CEC KM Nurul Huda must be identified using video footage, and brought to justice under the appropriate criminal laws with strict punishment ensured.
Anyone—including the former CEC—against whom specific allegations exist or may arise in the future must be ensured fair legal proceedings in accordance with the law.
Brutal acts such as physical assault and degradation of human dignity must be prevented through strict legal measures.
To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the citizens also called for a united, active, and vocal stance from the media, all political parties (large and small), civil society, intellectuals, workers’ and professional organisations. They urged the launch of nationwide public awareness initiatives—including social and cultural campaigns, counseling, and broad public engagement—against mob violence.
Signatories to the statement include Sultana Kamal, founding chairperson of Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB); Shireen Parveen Huq, member of Naripokkho; Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE); Shaheen Anam, executive director of the Manusher Jonno Foundation; ZI Khan Panna, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court; photographer Shahidul Alam; Dr. Naila Zaman Khan; writer and researcher Rahnuma Ahmed; Shamsul Huda, executive director of ALRD; Salma Ali, executive director of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association (BNWLA); Samina Luthfa, Zobaida Nasreen, Sumaiya Khair, Robaet Ferdous, and Tasneem Siraj Mahboob—faculty members at the University of Dhaka; Khairul Chowdhury; Firdaus Azim, professor at BRAC University; Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, executive director of COAST Trust; lawyer Subrata Chowdhury; Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog; Saidur Rahman, executive director of Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation; human rights activist Sayeed Ahmed; researcher Rezanur Rahman Lenin; human rights activist Dipayan Khyisa; Pavel Partha, director of BARCIK; Taslima Islam, acting chief executive of BELA; and Hana Shams Ahmed, PhD researcher at York University, Canada.