PBI submits final report seeking exemption of Anvir

The hanging body of Munia was recovered from a flat in the capital’s Gulshan area on 26 April.
Her sister Nusrat Jahan immediately filed a case with Gulshan police station against the Bashundhara Group MD on charges of abetment in the suicide.
The police’s Detective Branch (DB) filed the final report in the case in July last year. The CMM court accepted the report on 18 August and exempted Anvir from the case.
Later, a fresh case was lodged on charges of murdering Musharrat after rape.
Her sister Nusrat Jahan lodged a complaint registered case against eight people with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 on 6 September.
The tribunal ordered Gulshan police station to record the case as the first information report. At the same time, PBI was asked to investigate the case.
Along with Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmad Akbar Sobhan, his wife Afroza Sobhan and Sayem's wife Sabrina were made accused in the case. Other accused are Saifa Rahman, Fariya Mahbub, Sharmin and Ibrahim Ahmed.
Later, the PBI showed Saifa and Faria arrested in the case.