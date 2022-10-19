Bangladesh

Musharrat Jahan Munia murder

PBI submits final report seeking exemption of Anvir

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has submitted the final report in the case filed over the murder of college student Musharrat Jahan alias Munia.

PBI submitted the report to the chief metropolitan magistrate's (CMM) court on Tuesday.

The report seeks exemption of all accused including Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Crime and Information Division) deputy commissioner Jashim Uddin confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Jasim Uddin said the PBI has submitted the final report in the complaint registered case filed on charges of Musharrat murder, seeking exemption of all accused.

According to the PBI report, evidence of murder could not be found in the case. She committed suicide.

The hanging body of Munia was recovered from a flat in the capital’s Gulshan area on 26 April.

Her sister Nusrat Jahan immediately filed a case with Gulshan police station against the Bashundhara Group MD on charges of abetment in the suicide.

The police’s Detective Branch (DB) filed the final report in the case in July last year. The CMM court accepted the report on 18 August and exempted Anvir from the case.

Later, a fresh case was lodged on charges of murdering Musharrat after rape.

Her sister Nusrat Jahan lodged a complaint registered case against eight people with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 on 6 September.

The tribunal ordered Gulshan police station to record the case as the first information report. At the same time, PBI was asked to investigate the case.

Along with Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmad Akbar Sobhan, his wife Afroza Sobhan and Sayem's wife Sabrina were made accused in the case. Other accused are Saifa Rahman, Fariya Mahbub, Sharmin and Ibrahim Ahmed.

Later, the PBI showed Saifa and Faria arrested in the case.

