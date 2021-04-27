Case filed against Bashundhara MD for instigating suicide

A case has been filed on Monday night over the death of a young woman, who was found dead in Gulshan of the capital. Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, has been accused in a case on charges of instigating suicide, police said.

Nusrat Jahan, sister of the deceased, filed the case.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a young woman hanging inside a flat in the city's Gulshan area on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Musharrat Jahan Munia, 21, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Ujir Dighirpar area of Cumilla district. Musharrat rented the flat for Tk 100,000 a month about two months ago.

Deputy commissioner (Gulshan division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said on Monday night that investigations were being conducted into the specific reasons behind the girl's suicide. Police have collected CCTV camera footage and seized other digital devices on the night, he added.