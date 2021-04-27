Court grants travel ban on Bashundhara Group MD

A Dhaka court has granted a petition of police seeking a travel ban on Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Police on Tuesday filed the petition with the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka seeking the travel ban on Anvir who has been made accused in a case filed over the recovery of hanging body of a young woman in the capital's Gulshan.

Deputy commissioner (Prosecution) of Dhaka metropolitan police Zafar Hossain said the court has granted their application.