Court grants travel ban on Bashundhara Group MD

A Dhaka court has granted a petition of police seeking a travel ban on Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.
Police on Tuesday filed the petition with the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka seeking the travel ban on Anvir who has been made accused in a case filed over the recovery of hanging body of a young woman in the capital's Gulshan.
Deputy commissioner (Prosecution) of Dhaka metropolitan police Zafar Hossain said the court has granted their application.
Gulshan division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty said a court permission is needed to impose a ban on anyone travelling abroad.
The permission has been sought maintaining all formal procedures. Along with the court, the immigration department has been asked to adopt necessary steps to stop the Bashundhara Group MD leaving the country.
On Monday night, police recovered the hanging body of a young woman from a flat in the city's Gulshan area.
The deceased is Musharrat Jahan, 21, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district.
Later, the deceased's elder sister Nusrat Jahan has filed a case at Gulshan police station accusing Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir for abetting the suicide.
Prothom Alo could not reach the MD Sobhan Anvir as his phone was found switched off.