Police suspect instigation behind Musharrat's suicide, accused Anvir in Bangladesh

Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said on the very night police collected all the necessary information and the case was filed on the basis of immediate evidence and proof.

Gulshan division additional commissioner, assistant commissioner and Gulshan police station officer-in-charge were present on the spot on that night.

He also said police were active from the beginning so that justice is ensured in this case.

When asked about the whereabouts of the accused, the deputy commissioner said the immigration department has said the accused is in Bangladesh.

The accused uses two passports and there are no records of using those passports to leave the country.

When asked whether police found any proof of instigation for the suicide, Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said they have recovered diaries of 2020-21. Musharrat regularly wrote till 24 April.

She had written she was going to take a big decision, but no date was given. It is assumed she wrote this on 26 April and there is an indication of instigation.

Musharrat in a page of a diary made a request to read the pages with no dates, she also mentioned those pages should not be skipped in any way.