Historic 7 March today

The nation is observing the historic 7 March Thursday in a befitting manner, commemorating the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which was touted as an indirect declaration of the country’s independence in 1971.

The ruling Awami League (AL) has taken an elaborate programme to observe the historic 7 March, a red-letter day in the country’s history, in a befitting manner as well.

Marking the day, the ruling AL hoisted national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices at 6:30 am.

AL leaders and workers placed wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7:00 am.

A discussion will be held at AL’s Dhaka district office in the city’s Tejgaon at 4:00 pm. Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion.