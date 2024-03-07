A defining day in history

If we listen to Bangabandhu’s speech with care or read it attentively, placing it the contest of 1971, we will see that he pinpointed this unity as the main driving force. He even identified certain characteristics of this nation state – he understood this was not an aggressive nation, but could turn around if it became a victim of aggression. He made people aware of this ability to turn around, that is, to gather the power of resistance.

Throughout 1971 the Pakistanis made brutality the norm. They indiscriminately killed men, women and children. No woman was safe from them. The freedom fighters in 1971 targetted the enemy troops, and those who fought for the enemy. There was fear that they could kill those who were unarmed, even on Victory Day, but in actuality they could safely return to their country. This would not be possible if the liberation war had been a war of vengeance.

This was a matter of pride for us as a nation, but we failed to hold on to this pride after 1971. If we kept 7 March, Bangabandhu’s speech, in mind, perhaps we could have ended the conflicts, clashes and vengeful incidents of present times.

There was a brief summary of history at the outset of Bangabandhu’s speech. He pointed out various incidents that had occurred up till 7 March. This made clear the objectives of the Pakistanis to deprive us of our rights and to exploit us. It is also a record of why we took up arms. In the second part of the speech, Bangabandhu highlighted certain things that needed to be done at the time. He gave a brief but unfolding list of what we must do against the misrule and repression.