Rohingya repatriation top priority in JRP 2023, $876m sought

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam has called for robust international efforts to expedite repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland Myanmar.

With its limited resources and inadequate external support, Bangladesh has to continue the humanitarian operation until the repatriation process for over one million Rohingyas is complete.

In this context, the state minister urged the international community to contribute generously to the humanitarian aid fund for the Rohingyas.

He made the appeal while addressing the launching of Joint Response Plan (JRP) 2023 for Rohingyas in Geneva on 7 March.