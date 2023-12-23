EC may revoke candidacy in cases of violence: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman has said they are going to take stern actions in cases of electoral violence and violations of electoral code of conduct. The Election Commission (EC) may even revoke candidacy in some particular cases.
He made the statement while talking to the media at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka on Saturday, following a meeting with two other commissioners, Ashan Habib Khan, and Md Alamgir.
In response to media queries about why independent candidates are failing to remain in the field and why the EC is failing to make ruling party candidates abide by the code of conduct, Anisur Rahman refused to agree with the claim and said they are doing their part for a fair election.
“We can’t agree with the statement that we can’t. We've already visited different districts and provided strict instructions there. These (instructions) are being implemented now. Also, we discussed some strict actions today. We've sought some more information, and you will see us making some tough decisions after obtaining information tomorrow.”
He also indicated that some candidates may even lose candidacy in some places.
The commission will take stricter measures from a neutral point of view and will not tolerate any favouritism and intimidation. They will do whatever is necessary for a fair and neutral election.
Regarding the recent death of an independent candidate’s supporter, the commissioner said he came to know about the incident in the morning and they are looking into it with the utmost importance.
“Recently, there was another incident among them. We are looking into if the latest incident stemmed from the previous one, or if it took place due to the election. Many personal rivalries are also coming to light due to the election. We will look into the incident from a neutral position,” he added.
