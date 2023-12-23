Independent candidate’s supporter hacked dead in Madaripur

Supporter of an independent candidate was killed allegedly by the ruling party candidate's supporters in Madaripur’s Kalkini today, Saturday.
The victim Eskendar Kha, 70, came under attack at Vatabali area in upazila’s Lakkhipur union this morning. Later he died while undergoing treatment at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital at around 12 in the noon.
Eskendar Kha was son of Amir Hossain Kha. He was a member of ward no. 8 ruling Awami League.
Eskendar was a supporter of Tahmina Begam, an independent candidate running with 'Eagle' symbol for Madaripur-3 (Kalkini, Dasar and part of Sadar upazila). Tahmina’s supporters alleged Eskendar has been killed by supporters of ruling Awami League’s candidate and current lawmaker Abdus Sohan Golap.
Police and local sources said Eskendar came under attack when he and some others were taking a morning walk. Eskendar was attacked by supporters of Fazlul Haque Bepari, a former chairman of Lakkhipur Union Parishad. Fazlul is an agent of Abdus Sobhan Golap. The attackers hacked Eskerdar indiscriminately and severed the veins of his legs. The attackers also hacked another person who came to Eskerndar’s rescue. The attackers fled when people from adjacent areas rushed in.
Tension has been prevailing between the supporters of Eagle and Boat (AL’s electoral symbol) since the news of the death broke in the area. Additional police have been deployed in the area.
The two injured persons were rushed to Kalkini upazila health complex first and then to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal as their conditions deteriorated. Eskender breathed his last at the hospital at noon.
Independent candidate Tahmina’s spokesperson Masiur Rahman Sabuj told Prothom Alo, “Eskendar has been killed by boat candidate Golap’s agent Fazlul Haque Bepari for attending a procession of the eagle symbol. He wants to create terror in this area by intimidating the voters. We want punishment of those who are involved with this killing.”
He alleged Fazlul Haque Bepari committed the murder at the behest of ruling party candidate Abdus Sobhan Golap.
Asked about the allegation, Fazlul Haque Bepari told Prothom Alo that Eskendar had enmity with his cousins over land. This was behind the attack.
He claimed the attack had nothing to do with the election.
“Neither me nor the boat candidate was involved with the attack,” he added.
Kalkini police station’s office in charge (OC) Nazmul Hasan told Prothom Alo, “We learnt that he (Eskendar) wasn’t attacked over the election related issue. He was attacked due to prior enmity over land dispute. Nonetheless police are investigating the incident. Additional forces have been deployed in the locality.
He, however, insisted that the supporters of ruling AL’s candidate were behind the killing.
“Supporters of boat killed my father. I want punishment of the killers. My father was a supporter of Tahmina Begam.”
Independent candidate Tahmina Begum is the president of Kalkini upazila AL and current lawmaker from a reserved seat while boat candidate Abdus Sobhan Golap is the publicity and publication secretary of the central committee of the ruling party.
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Tahmina’s procession came under bomb attack which left at least 10 including Lakkhipur union parishad’s former chairman Kazi Tofazzal Hossain alias Gendu Kazi injured.
Tahmina’s supporters blamed Abdus Sobhan Golap’s supporter Fazlul Haque Bepari for that attack too.