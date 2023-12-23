Independent candidate’s supporter hacked dead in Madaripur

Supporter of an independent candidate was killed allegedly by the ruling party candidate's supporters in Madaripur’s Kalkini today, Saturday.

The victim Eskendar Kha, 70, came under attack at Vatabali area in upazila’s Lakkhipur union this morning. Later he died while undergoing treatment at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital at around 12 in the noon.

Eskendar Kha was son of Amir Hossain Kha. He was a member of ward no. 8 ruling Awami League.

Eskendar was a supporter of Tahmina Begam, an independent candidate running with 'Eagle' symbol for Madaripur-3 (Kalkini, Dasar and part of Sadar upazila). Tahmina’s supporters alleged Eskendar has been killed by supporters of ruling Awami League’s candidate and current lawmaker Abdus Sohan Golap.

