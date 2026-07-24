BGB foils BSF attempt to push eight people across Kushtia border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push eight people into Bangladesh through the Kushtia border, but the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) thwarted the attempt.

The incident occurred at around 5:10 am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Kushtia Battalion (47 BGB) on Friday morning.

According to the BGB, the attempted intrusion took place through an area adjacent to border pillar 152/1-S under the jurisdiction of the Joypur Border Outpost (BOP) of 47 BGB.