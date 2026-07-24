BGB foils BSF attempt to push eight people across Kushtia border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push eight people into Bangladesh through the Kushtia border, but the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) thwarted the attempt.
The incident occurred at around 5:10 am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Kushtia Battalion (47 BGB) on Friday morning.
According to the BGB, the attempted intrusion took place through an area adjacent to border pillar 152/1-S under the jurisdiction of the Joypur Border Outpost (BOP) of 47 BGB.
Members of the Char Meghna camp of India’s 146 BSF Battalion allegedly swam across the river in an attempt to illegally send eight unidentified individuals into Bangladesh. The group consisted of two men, four women and two transgender persons.
The BGB said its border patrol immediately detected the attempt and prevented the individuals from entering Bangladesh. Faced with the BGB’s firm stance, those attempting the crossing were forced to return to Indian territory through the river.
In the press release, Lieutenant Colonel Rashed Kamal, commanding officer of 47 BGB, said the force remains vigilant and fully prepared to prevent any attempt at illegal border crossings or violations of border laws.
He added that the BGB continues to carry out its duties with professionalism, vigilance and responsibility to ensure border security and maintain peace and order in border areas.