India forcibly pushing people into Bangladesh: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has expressed concern over reports that Indian authorities are forcibly pushing many ethnic Bengali residents, mostly Muslims living in West Bengal, toward Bangladesh without basic due process.

The rights group said that detaining or deporting individuals without due process constitutes a violation of fundamental human rights.

In a report released on Tuesday (16 June), HRW highlighted these concerns and called for greater adherence to legal safeguards.

“Indian authorities are cruelly dumping families into Bangladesh or leaving them stranded at the border, ignoring their basic human rights,” said Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Asia Director at HRW. “The government should stop unlawfully expelling people, ensure procedural safeguards, engage with Bangladeshi authorities to verify citizenship, and end this dismaying animosity toward Muslims.”

According to the report, the BGB has foiled 21 attempts by the BSF to push more than 200 people, including children, into Bangladesh’s border districts since 1 June 2026.