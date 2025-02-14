DCs propose ACC offices in all districts

The deputy commissioners (DCs) have proposed to set up offices of the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) in each district to expedite anti-corruption activities across the country.

Besides, they also proposed to bring the recruitment process of additional deputy commissioners (ADC) under the jurisdiction of divisional commissioners instead of the public administration ministry. The DCs and the divisional commissioners have come up with 354 such proposals ahead of the DC Conference this year, cabinet division sources said.

The policymakers of the government will issue necessary directives after discussing the proposals in the conference. The three-day conference starts from Sunday in the capital.

The DC conference is held every year under the supervision of the Cabinet Division. The DCs represent the government at the field level. The DCs act as coordinators in implementing the government’s policy, development programmes and other relevant issues. Therefore, the government considers the proposals raised by the DCs seriously.