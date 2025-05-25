Employees stage protest after leaving offices at the secretariat

For the second consecutive day, the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Joint Council held a large demonstration inside the Secretariat today, Sunday, in opposition to the draft of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The organisation has demanded the withdrawal of the ordinance, calling it a “regressive and black law.”

On Sunday morning, hundreds of employees were seen leaving their offices and joining the procession inside the Secretariat. Slogans are chanted from the rally as the procession moved through various areas within the premises, with a large number of employees in attendance.