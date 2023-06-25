Padma Bridge earns Tk 7.95b in first year of operation

Sunday marks the first anniversary of launching the Padma Bridge. It registered remarkable achievements throughout the maiden year of operation. As of Friday, the bridge collected an amount of Tk 7.95 billion as toll from some 5.6 million vehicles that used the bridge throughout the year, according to the bridges division.

Since its launching, the Padma Bridge has considerably reduced travel time for both people and goods. A journey from Sayedabad in Dhaka to Barishal now takes only three to four hours. Similarly, the travel time from Dhaka to Khulna has been reduced to just four hours.

The landmark infrastructure took one and a half decades to be constructed and got its project costs multiplied in phases. Following complications in getting a loan from the World Bank, the project eventually took shape with domestic funding.