These are ‘political stunts’, Sheikh Hasina will not return: Chief Prosecutor
The current activities of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina are “political stunts,” said Mohammad Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal. He told Prothom Alo that Hasina would not return to Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina has sought a new passport and National Identity Card (NID) to return to Bangladesh. She submitted an application to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India on Monday, according to a Reuters report.
Asked about the matter, the chief prosecutor made these remarks.
Aminul Islam told Prothom Alo, “The activities of Sheikh Hasina that we are seeing through various channels at present are her political stunts.”
The chief prosecutor said Hasina is not doing what she is legally required to do to return to Bangladesh. He said they will hold an official briefing on the matter at 12:00 pm tomorrow, on Tuesday.
Aminul Islam said, “For now, our comment is that she (Sheikh Hasina) will not return and these are her political stunts.”
The chief prosecutor said they will explain their legal position at tomorrow’s briefing, including why Hasina does not want to return and why they consider her activities political posturing.
In November last year, International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.