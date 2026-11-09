These are ‘political stunts’, Sheikh Hasina will not return: Chief Prosecutor

The current activities of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina are “political stunts,” said Mohammad Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal. He told Prothom Alo that Hasina would not return to Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina has sought a new passport and National Identity Card (NID) to return to Bangladesh. She submitted an application to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India on Monday, according to a Reuters report.

Asked about the matter, the chief prosecutor made these remarks.

Aminul Islam told Prothom Alo, “The activities of Sheikh Hasina that we are seeing through various channels at present are her political stunts.”