Why airfare so high in Bangladesh?

Thailand has become the most popular international travel destination for Bangladeshis. On 1 May, the lowest airfare for a Dhaka–Bangkok ticket was USD 231, while tickets for the Kolkata–Bangkok and Delhi–Bangkok routes were significantly cheaper at USD 167 and USD 140, respectively.

Saudi Arabia remains the primary destination for Bangladeshi expatriate workers. Additionally, a significant number of Bangladeshis regularly travel to the country to perform Umrah. On the same date, a Dhaka–Jeddah air ticket cost USD 552, whereas a Delhi–Jeddah ticket was priced at USD 307.

Airfares in Bangladesh are considerably higher than in neighbouring countries. Travel agents and ticket sellers blame this to airlines’ tendency to make excess profits, taking advantage of the limited competition in the market.

However, airline companies argue that the higher ticket prices are due to elevated government tariffs and various service charges at Bangladeshi airports.