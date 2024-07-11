Govt's trips to Delhi, Beijing failed ones: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, terms the government's trip to Beijing a massive failure.

"Our national interest has been sacrificed to the regional superpowers only to buy political legitimacy," the party said in a press release.

AB Party said this at a public hearing organised on Thursday afternoon at Bijoy 71 square close to its central office in Shegun Bagicha.

Security guard, driver, female entrepreneur, small trader, a blind person, a cook, female tailor, street singer, social worker, and professionals were among the speakers who shared their struggling daily lives amidst super inflation and declining earning under this regime.