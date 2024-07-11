Govt's trips to Delhi, Beijing failed ones: AB Party
Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, terms the government's trip to Beijing a massive failure.
"Our national interest has been sacrificed to the regional superpowers only to buy political legitimacy," the party said in a press release.
AB Party said this at a public hearing organised on Thursday afternoon at Bijoy 71 square close to its central office in Shegun Bagicha.
Security guard, driver, female entrepreneur, small trader, a blind person, a cook, female tailor, street singer, social worker, and professionals were among the speakers who shared their struggling daily lives amidst super inflation and declining earning under this regime.
There have been so many scandals exposed over the months, specially of public servants, the party pointed out, the regime is trying to divert attention by unnecessarily instigating the students to protest against quota system in government employments, civil service and admission into public universities.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, said that disproportionate quota system in civil service jobs, government employments and admission into public universities are simply unconstitutional and against the very essence of the nation as espoused in the glorious declaration of independence.
Continuing it unnecessarily, other than as ‘affirmative discrimination in favour of the disadvantaged communities’, as a means of political gain for generations is a betrayal to solemn promise of building a merit based egalitarian society, he added.
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary, said that the regime was boasting a lot about state visit to Beijing with US $5-7bn as credit line along with another US $15bn worth investment into different development projects.
"Nevertheless, we found out that the assistance promised is not worth more than meagre sum of few millions. Beijing cannot be fooled repeatedly by excessive reliance on Delhi that can harm their interest in Bangladesh. Workers in different RMG sectors are demonstrating to get paid while tens of millions are wasted in extravagant trip to Beijing with 196 delegates," he added.
Didarul Alam, a retired army lieutenant colonel, said providing Delhi with rail corridor in exchange of no connectivity for the country is undignified.
This one sided MoUs and agreements cannot ensure a sustainable long term relationship between the neighbouring countries.
"We repeatedly called upon the government employees and public servants to submit their annual return for transparency and accountability," he added.