Dr Yunus invited to World Governments Summit in the UAE
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has been invited to attend the World Governments Summit 2025, to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, in February.
Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, UAE, extended the invitation to Professor Yunus during a bilateral meeting held today on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss city.
The World Governments Summit is scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 February this year.
Professor Yunus has also been requested to take three young advisers of the Interim Government to accompany him during the summit so that they can explain how they led the July uprising against ousted Sheikh Hasina.
Both sides highlighted the potential of young people in leading the world. “We want to build a new Bangladesh,” Professor Yunus said.
The chief adviser also met United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Switzerland Wednesday.
During the meeting on the sidelines of World Economic Forum summit being held in Davos, they exchanged pleasantries.