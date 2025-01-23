Bangladesh

Dr Yunus invited to World Governments Summit in the UAE

BSS
Davos, Switzerland
Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority in the UAE, held a bilateral meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on 22 January 2025.Courtesy Chief Adviser GOB Facebook page

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has been invited to attend the World Governments Summit 2025, to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, in February.

Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, UAE, extended the invitation to Professor Yunus during a bilateral meeting held today on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss city.

The World Governments Summit is scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 February this year.

Professor Yunus has also been requested to take three young advisers of the Interim Government to accompany him during the summit so that they can explain how they led the July uprising against ousted Sheikh Hasina.

Both sides highlighted the potential of young people in leading the world. “We want to build a new Bangladesh,” Professor Yunus said.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of WEF summit in Davos, Switzerland.
Chief Adviser GOB Facebook page

The chief adviser also met United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Switzerland Wednesday.

During the meeting on the sidelines of World Economic Forum summit being held in Davos, they exchanged pleasantries.

