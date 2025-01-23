Dr Yunus invited to World Governments Summit in the UAE

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has been invited to attend the World Governments Summit 2025, to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, in February.

Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, UAE, extended the invitation to Professor Yunus during a bilateral meeting held today on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss city.