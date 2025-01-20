China keen to take Chief Adviser to Beijing in March

Following the 5 August 2024 changeover due to the student-people uprising, China is keen to deepen the relations with Bangladesh. Beijing is interested in a summit meeting in continuation of bilateral meetings with the interim government. That is why China wants to take Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus to China in March this year, marking five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China has already invited Dr Muhammad Yunus to attend the Boao Forum For Asia (BFA), scheduled to be held in Beijing on 27-28 March, diplomatic sources said.

The Boao Forum for Asia is a nonprofit platform that hosts high-level forums for leaders from government, business and academia in Asia and other continents to share their vision on the most pressing issues in this region and the world at large.

Wishing not to be named, a high level source in the government Sunday evening told this correspondent that China has shown interest for a bilateral summit meeting with the Chief Adviser alongside attending the BFA conference during the visit to Beijing