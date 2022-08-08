Capacity to refine oil not increased in 50 yrs

Bangladesh has to spend extra dollars to import a large amount of diesel every year as the country’s oil refining capacity has not increased in the last 50 years.

Now under pressure, the government is trying to curb imports to save energy.

A project to increase oil refining capacity has not been approved even after 10 years. Implementation of the project could save around $240 million per year.

Now, people become concerned about energy security every time fuel price goes up in the international market.