Current price too is a bit high for common people: Nasrul Hamid

Government’s decision of reducing the prices of diesel, petrol, octane and kerosene by Tk 5 is being critrised variously. After the decision was announced Monday night, many people are saying this price reduction won’t bring in much benefit.

Right after the decision of price reduction was announced on Monday night, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid wrote on his verified Facebook page that the latest price too is a bit high for common people.

However, the state minister reassured, if prices decrease in the global market, there will be adjustments in the local market too.

He advised people to be patient as well.