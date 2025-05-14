57pc of newspaper readers read Prothom Alo

Prothom Alo is the most widely read newspaper in the country. More than 57 per cent of newspaper readers across Bangladesh read Prothom Alo, making it the leading newspaper nationwide.

This was found in a survey, National Public Opinion Survey on Media 2025, conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) at the request of the Media Reform Commission.

The survey was conducted across all 64 districts of Bangladesh from 1 to 7 January. More than 45,000 people participated in the survey.

Prothom Alo ranked first in 61 out of 64 districts in terms of district-wise readership. The newspaper maintains a strong presence not only in urban areas but also in rural regions.