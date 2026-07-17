Ziaur Rahman assassination: Mozaffar's role and 45 years in hiding

According to Moinul, Mozaffar travelled from India to Bangkok with Khaled to meet him. He held detailed discussions with them to learn how Ziaur Rahman had been killed.

Based on those discussions, Moinul wrote that several officers of the 24th Infantry Division in Chattogram had planned to remove Ziaur Rahman from the Circuit House and take him to the cantonment.

According to those officers, the operation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Matiur Rahman, Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub, and Major Khaled. Major General Manzur had not been informed of the plan beforehand.

Their objective, they claimed, was to pressure Zia into removing several senior military officers, including the then Army Chief HM Ershad, as well as several ministers, including Shah Azizur Rahman.

They told Moinul that resentment had grown among junior officers because of corruption, nepotism, the harassment of freedom fighter officers, and the widespread transfer of such officers to the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Regarding the events at the Circuit House, Moinul wrote that after Zia emerged from his room, Matiur Rahman shot him at close range. Based on Khaled’s and Mozaffar’s accounts, he wrote that the other officers were stunned by the sudden turn of events and did not open fire.

Moinul’s book also does not identify Mozaffar as one of those who fired at Zia. However, the accounts of Khaled and Mozaffar are not presented separately. It is therefore unclear which information came from Mozaffar and which from Khaled.

Moreover, both men were fugitive accused persons at the time. Their accounts were never tested in court through cross-examination, nor independently verified through witness testimony or documentary evidence.