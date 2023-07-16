Japanese mom gets custody of daughters as father’s appeal dismissed

Shishir Monir, lawyer of the Japanese woman, said justice has been served through the judgment. The Japanese mother expressed her satisfaction as she retains the children’s custody.

On the flip side, Imran Sharif's lawyer Nasima Akter expressed disappointment and declared to appeal in the High Court, challenging the judgment.

According to court sources, the second additional assistant judge of Dhaka and family court judge, Durdana Rahman, dismissed Imran's case on 29 January.

He later appealed to the district judge court of Dhaka, challenging the judgment.