‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’ begins

The ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’ has been brought out from the Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University.

The theme of the procession this year is - Nabobarsher oikatan, fyasibaader obosan.

People from all walks of life alongside the teachers and students joined the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra, brought out the parade marking the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year 1432 on Monday.