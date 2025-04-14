‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’ begins
The ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’ has been brought out from the Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University.
The theme of the procession this year is - Nabobarsher oikatan, fyasibaader obosan.
People from all walks of life alongside the teachers and students joined the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra, brought out the parade marking the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year 1432 on Monday.
The procession will parade through Shahbagh intersection, TSC intersection, Shaheed Minar, physical education centre, Doyel Chattar, the road in front of Bangla Academy.
This year, people from 28 ethnic minority groups, government and private educational institutions, social and cultural organisations and guests from different countries have been attending the Shobhajatra.
There have been seven large motifs, seven medium sized and seven small motifs in the procession.
Two motifs were torched inside the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University early Saturday. The 20-feet ‘Face of a fascist’ motif was burnt to ashes while another motif ‘peace dove’ was burnt partially.
Many considered the ‘Face of a fascist’, which was made of bamboo slats and strips and canes, had four horns, a huge gaped mouth, a huge nose and two terrifying eyes, looked like the face of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The video footage of the incident showed a youth wearing a black t-shirt and an off-white pant, entered the premises jumping over the southern gate of the Fine Arts faculty. Then he poured down something liquid over the ‘Face of a fascist’ motif and set fire to that. He was not seen later.
Former and current students of the Fine Arts faculty made the ‘Face of a fascist’ motif again with thermocol for the ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’.
The work of reconstructing the ‘Face of a fascist’ started on Saturday night.
Apart from this, the construction of the motifs of a slice of watermelon, tiger, hilsa, peace dove, and a palanquin was completed by Sunday night.