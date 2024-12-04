Play responsible role in keeping country on right track, Chief Adviser to students

Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Tuesday said the students are the guardians of the state, asking them to play their responsible role in keeping the country on the right track.

“You (students) are the guardians of the country. Don’t forget this role… Many are here and many are not. But, those who are not here are also the guardians of the state,” he told the students while exchanging views with a delegation of the Students Against Discrimination.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital Tuesday night.

Professor Yunus said it is the student’s responsibility to ensure that the state is running on the right track.