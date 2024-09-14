Most factories in Ashulia and Savar in operation, 49 still shut

Workers resumed their duties in most factories in Savar and Ashulia's industrial belts on Saturday morning after weeks' of labour unrest, seeking various demands of the workers.

However, the factory authorities have kept 49 factories closed. Among these, 36 factories are closed under the provisions of the Labour Act.

The remaining closures are due to the prevailing situation as assessed by the factory management.

According to Section 13(1) of the Labor Act of 2006, an employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment and in cases of such closure the workers participated in the strike shall not be paid any wages.