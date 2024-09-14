Most factories in Ashulia and Savar in operation, 49 still shut
Workers resumed their duties in most factories in Savar and Ashulia's industrial belts on Saturday morning after weeks' of labour unrest, seeking various demands of the workers.
However, the factory authorities have kept 49 factories closed. Among these, 36 factories are closed under the provisions of the Labour Act.
The remaining closures are due to the prevailing situation as assessed by the factory management.
According to Section 13(1) of the Labor Act of 2006, an employer may, in the event of an illegal strike in any section or department of any establishment, close down either wholly or partly such section or establishment and in cases of such closure the workers participated in the strike shall not be paid any wages.
The Ashulia Industrial Zone Police-1 reported that the majority of the closed factories are in the garment sector, though there are also factories involved in pharmaceutical production and leather goods manufacturing among the closures.
Workers across various industrial factories in Savar and Ashulia resumed work at the scheduled time on Saturday morning.
Members of the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and the police have been patrolling the roads since early morning.
Army and police personnel are stationed at various factory gates to maintain order.
Labour leaders have indicated that some factories are negotiating with workers regarding their demands.
Moreover, in response to worker demands, several factories have posted notices on their main gates addressing the demands, leading workers to return to their jobs.
Khayrul Mamun, the legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre, told Prothom Alo that most of the garment factories that were closed have been reopened on Saturday morning.
Factory owners have posted notices reflecting the acceptance of various demands of workers at many factory gates, he added.
A few factories are still in discussions with their workers regarding their demands, Khayrul Mamun said adding for those factories still closed, a sincere approach from the management could resolve the issues.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ashulia Industrial Zone Police-1's police superintendent Mohammad Sarwar Alam said 86 factories were closed under Section 13(1) of the Labor Act last Thursday.
Today, the number of closed factories under the same provision has decreased to 36, with an additional 13 factories being closed by their management for other reasons, the police officials added.
Sarwar Alam said the majority of these closures involve garment factories, though other sectors including pharmaceuticals and leather goods production are also affected.