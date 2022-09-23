UK to back Bangladesh in UN Security Council

Bangladesh has sought support from the global community to resolve the crisis along its border with Myanmar which emerged due to the fight between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army in Rakhine state. Following this, the United Kingdom has said it would support Bangladesh if it raised the issue in the UN Security Council.

Diplomats from at least 30 countries in Bangladesh were invited to the state guest house Padma to brief them on the border situation on Tuesday.

Diplomatic sources said that the UK had made the proposal in the meeting. Diplomats of Southeast Asian Cooperation Organisation (ASEAN) countries in Dhaka were also informed about the border situation the previous day. Bangladesh is not an ASEAN member while Myanmar is one of the 10 member countries in this group. The Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka did not join the meeting.