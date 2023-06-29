Bangladesh elected EC member of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission

Bangladesh’s election in this council manifests global recognition of its initiatives, actions, and contributions to the multilateral fora to maintain a safe and secured maritime regime and ocean governance in the world, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh’s growing engagement in maritime issues has prompted it to float its candidature in the IOC Executive Council, MoFA said.

It is committed to contributing to the existing critical needs of IOC concerning its wider global presence, increased budgetary allocation and value addition through fostering a technology-based oceanographic multilateral ecosystem. In the last couple of years, Bangladesh has hosted a number of meetings on maritime issues.