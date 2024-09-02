Flood death toll jumps to 67

The total flood related death toll has risen to 67 so far including seven women and 18 children as deaths of eight more people were reported today, Monday, according to a release issued by the disaster management and relief ministry.

Among the deaths, 17 were reported from Cumilla, 26 from Feni, six from Chattogram, 11 from Noakhali, one each from Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur and three from Cox's Bazar districts. Besides, one person remained missing in Moulvibazar district.

The flood-affected districts are - Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar.

The release said the flood situation is improving in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts and it has improved in Moulvibazar district.

The flood situation in Chattogram, Habiganj, Sylhet, Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria and Cox's Bazar districts remained normal.