Flood death toll jumps to 67
The total flood related death toll has risen to 67 so far including seven women and 18 children as deaths of eight more people were reported today, Monday, according to a release issued by the disaster management and relief ministry.
Among the deaths, 17 were reported from Cumilla, 26 from Feni, six from Chattogram, 11 from Noakhali, one each from Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar and Lakshmipur and three from Cox's Bazar districts. Besides, one person remained missing in Moulvibazar district.
The flood-affected districts are - Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur and Cox's Bazar.
The release said the flood situation is improving in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts and it has improved in Moulvibazar district.
The flood situation in Chattogram, Habiganj, Sylhet, Khagrachhari, Brahmanbaria and Cox's Bazar districts remained normal.
Besides, people are returning home from shelter centres as the country's overall flood situation has improved significantly. Communication systems have become normal in flood-affected districts.
According to the release, as many as 51,08,202 people were affected by the flood in 504 unions and municipalities under 68 upazilas in 11 districts in the country.
A total of 6,05,767 families remained stranded while 3,06,741 people are staying at 3,615 shelter centres currently. A total of 32,830 cattle heads were also given shelter there. Some 472 medical teams have been working there to provide medical services to the affected people in the flood-hit 11 districts.
Regarding relief efforts, Taka 4.52 crore in cash, 20,650 metric tonnes of rice and 15,000 packets of dry food, Tk 3.5 million for baby food and Tk 3.5 million for fodder have been allocated for the 11 flood-hit districts, the release said.
However, 1,75,400 packets of relief materials including dry food, clothes and drinking water collected by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators were sent for the distressed humanity in the flood-hit areas through the Department of Disaster Management (DDM).
A total of 3,45,140 packets of relief materials, 22,010 packets of cooked meals were distributed in the flood-hit areas by armed forces. Some 42,816 people have been rescued and health services have been provided to 42,113 people.
Besides, 153 people were rescued by helicopter and they were given treatment. A total of 24 camps and 18 medical teams run by the armed forces are providing health services in flood-affected areas. Drinking water, water purification tablet, clothes, medicines, baby foods and sanitary items were also distributed.
The disaster management and relief ministry's control room remains open 24/7 for providing information. The control room's number is- 0255101115.