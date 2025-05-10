Why fewer workers going to Italy despite potential job scope

Although among European countries, Italy is considered one of the most promising labour markets, many workers from Bangladesh are struggling to secure jobs there due to a lack of language skills and technical knowledge.

There have also been allegations of fake job offers, prompting the Italian government to impose strict visa requirements. As a result, despite having significant job opportunities, the number of Bangladeshi workers going to Italy remains low.

After a seven-year hiatus, a bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Italy was signed in 2020 to facilitate worker recruitment. Workers began traveling again in 2021. According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), 653 workers went to Italy in 2021, rising to 7,594 in 2022, and 16,879 in 2023. But in 2024, the number dropped sharply to just 1,164, with 1,246 more in the first four months of 2025.

Officials say that even after receiving job offers, visa processing at the Italian embassy in Dhaka takes a long time, sometimes over a year. After complaints from applicants about their passports being withheld for extended periods, many were returned. However, once job verification is complete, the passports must be resubmitted. Delays in legal migration may encourage some to try entering Italy illegally via the Mediterranean Sea.