BCS: Application for non-cadre again soon, recruitment immediate

PSC chairman Sohrab Hossain told Prothom Alo that he has not yet received a copy of the full verdict. He was trying to get it. When the verdict was received, it would be discussed and the next steps will be decided upon. As the Appellate Division has ordered to maintain the status quo in the recruitment of 156 posts recommended for LGED, we will try to expeditiously complete this recruitment. He said that many of the non-cadre job aspirants applied for the post of Assistant Engineer in the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) along with other preferred posts while selecting the 20 preferred posts. Some applied only for this post because of their educational qualifications.

He said, those who applied for this post now get the opportunity to apply for other posts and hence no one is deprived. We will give the opportunity to re-apply for various existing non-cadre posts for a short period of time. But that timespan will not be very long. We want to complete the non-cadre recruitment of this BCS as soon as possible. We already had preparation for this and it is still our priority.