BCS: Application for non-cadre again soon, recruitment immediate

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will soon give an opportunity to the 40th BCS non-cadre candidates to apply for the preferred posts. In order to complete the recruitment of these non-cadre job seekers within a short period of time, PSC is working on this recruitment with utmost importance, said multiple sources.
The Appellate Division ordered the appointment of 4,322 candidates recommended for the 40th BCS non-cadre posts. However, it ordered to maintain the status quo in the recruitment of 156 posts recommended for Local Government Engineering Department (LGED). A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui gave this verdict recently.
PSC chairman Sohrab Hossain told Prothom Alo that he has not yet received a copy of the full verdict. He was trying to get it. When the verdict was received, it would be discussed and the next steps will be decided upon. As the Appellate Division has ordered to maintain the status quo in the recruitment of 156 posts recommended for LGED, we will try to expeditiously complete this recruitment. He said that many of the non-cadre job aspirants applied for the post of Assistant Engineer in the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) along with other preferred posts while selecting the 20 preferred posts. Some applied only for this post because of their educational qualifications.
He said, those who applied for this post now get the opportunity to apply for other posts and hence no one is deprived. We will give the opportunity to re-apply for various existing non-cadre posts for a short period of time. But that timespan will not be very long. We want to complete the non-cadre recruitment of this BCS as soon as possible. We already had preparation for this and it is still our priority.
Uncertainty has arisen over the recruitment of 156 Assistant Engineer Grade I (Grade-9) vacancies in Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) from non-cadre.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) released the 40th BCS non-cadre list, which also included the selection of these posts. On the other hand, the Directorate of Local Government Engineering has written to the Ministry of Public Administration not to appoint these 156 people from PSC. This creates uncertainty about the appointment of these posts. Later, in response to a writ, the Appellate Division of the High Court ruled in this regard.
Ragib Rauf Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the recruitment process for 4478 non-cadre posts in the 40th BCS was ongoing. Out of these 156 posts were recommended to be posted in LGED. However, the LGED authorities appealed to the PSC seeking withdrawal of 156 posts in the Public Service Commission (PSC). At that time, 22 people who got recommendations in LGED filed a writ in the High Court challenging the application made to PSC seeking the withdrawal of 156 posts of LGED. Then the High Court suspended LGED's application seeking withdrawal of 156 posts from PSC. When the order was challenged and appealed, the chamber court issued status quo on the order given by the High Court. As a result, the recruitment process of all the non-cadre posts of 40th BCS got stuck.
Ragib Rauf Chowdhury also said that apart from 156 of LGED, 225 people who received recommendations for appointment to other non-cadre positions applied for partiality in that case, and the court granted it. On Monday, the Appellate Division led by the chief justice amended the previous status quo order given by the chamber judge. The Appellate Division upheld the status quo order of appointment of 156 posts of LGED. However, the Appellate Division directed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to fill the 40 non-cadre posts of 4,322 posts.
More than hundred people who were recommended for non-cadre posts were present in the court. They expressed gratitude to the court for getting justice by the order of the Appellate Division.
Prabir Niyogi, Ragib Rauf Chowdhury was on behalf of the candidates for non-cadre posts. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state. Saeed Ahmed represented LGED.