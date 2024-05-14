HC bars keeping death-row convicts in solitary confinement till sentence finalised

The High Court (HC) today barred keeping people convicted and sentenced to death in condemned cells until their death sentences are finalised through disposal of all their appeals.

A High Court division bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman pronounced the judgment, disposing of a rule issued earlier in 2022.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir moved a writ petition filed in this regard, while attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general Amit Talukder stood for the state.