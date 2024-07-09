Two DU students file petition against HC verdict over quota reinstatement
Two students, who are known as pro-quota reformists, have filed a petition challenging the High Court verdict reinstating the quota in government jobs.
They appealed to the chamber court of the Appellate Division seeking permission of the affidavit for filing the petition on Tuesday.
Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Haque attending the hearing on behalf of two students in the court. Lawyer M Harunor Rashid Khan accompanied him.
Two students' lawyer M Harunor Rashid Khan said the petition has been filed against the High Court verdict after the permission. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "The petition will be heard at the chamber court today."
Petitioners, two students, are Al Sadi Bhuiyan, a student of the anthropology department and Dhaka University Journalist Association president and Urdu department student Ahnaf Saeed Khan.
On 4 Ocotber 2018, the public administration ministry issued a circular canceling the quota from nine grade to 13th grade (Class I and II) in government jobs.
However, in 2021, seven children of freedom fighters including Ohidul Islam filed a writ with the High Court challenging the abolition of the freedom fighters' quota for government jobs.