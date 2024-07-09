Quota movement: Govt makes effort to resolve issue legally

Several ministers have contended to Prothom Alo that there might be any hidden agenda behind taking the sub-judice matter to the streets and that’s why the government thinks the waging a movement before the final verdict is unwarranted.

Before the meeting, the AL general secretary Obaidul Quader at a press conference indicated that the government wants the movement kept at abeyance before the final verdict is delivered.

However, the government thinks the demands of the protesters are rational. A minister present in yesterday’s meeting said the AL government abolished the quota system in government jobs in 2018 and the students are now demanding reinstatement of that circular. The students even demanded that if necessary the quota system can be reformed by forming a commission. The minister said reforming the quota system is also in the consideration of the government. Quota might be there partially for freedom fighters, ethnic minorities and physically challenged persons. But the government wants the students to back away from the streets for now. The government is also mulling over forming a separate commission later on to determine the percentage of quota in the government jobs.

