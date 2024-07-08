Anti-quota movement: Protestors left Shahbagh after 4 hrs, mass communication Tuesday

Students and job aspirants, who enforced the “Bangla blockade” programme for the second consecutive day on Monday to press home their four-point demand, including reinstatement of the government circular issued in 2018 cancelling the quota system in government jobs, lifted the blockade after four hours.

Movement of transports resumed through the Shahbagh intersection as the demonstrators lifted the block at 8:35 pm.

They also announced to observe mass communication Tuesday along with boycotting classes and exams and student strike. However, the protesters have a plan to enforce blockade on Wednesday too. But the programme will be announced on Tuesday.