AG urges protesters to have patience over sub-judice matter

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has called upon the students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs to have patience, saying they should not take a sub-judice matter to the street.

“Court has given a judgment and the state has gone to Appellate Division, challenging that judgment. So, at this moment, I think they should not raise such a movement. I would call upon them not to take a sub-judice matter to the street. I would request them to have a little patience,” he said while talking to newsmen at his office on Monday.